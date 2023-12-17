Robert Scott Lorimer Sells 400 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Scott Lorimer sold 400 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$10,276.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

MFI stock opened at C$24.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of C$22.73 and a 12-month high of C$31.63.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5457413 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -65.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.86.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

