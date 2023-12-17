Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.62.

RBLX opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.66. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,426 shares of company stock worth $7,427,180. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Roblox by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

