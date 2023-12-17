Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,407,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after buying an additional 1,011,805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,107,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after buying an additional 600,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,511.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 502,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,876 shares of company stock worth $677,083 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $29.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.