Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $23.70.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,872,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

