RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

