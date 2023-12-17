Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $267.42

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.42 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 265.50 ($3.33). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.40), with a volume of 1,601,790 shares traded.

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,705.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 271.86.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.