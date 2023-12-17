Sabal Trust CO Acquires 1,432 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,590 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.09% of Best Buy worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after acquiring an additional 778,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,562,000 after buying an additional 119,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,589,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

