Sabal Trust CO Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $608.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $542.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.30. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $617.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

