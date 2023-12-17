Sabal Trust CO Decreases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $206,765,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after buying an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Raymond James by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $110.02 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RJF. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

