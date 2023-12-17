Sabal Trust CO Has $1.01 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $225.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

