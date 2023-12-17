Sabal Trust CO Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 241.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Motco grew its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average is $112.16. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.67.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

