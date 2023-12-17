Sabal Trust CO Has $19.71 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $19,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 999,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 450,595 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XEL opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

