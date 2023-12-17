Sabal Trust CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOX opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $115.79.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

