Sabal Trust CO Purchases 963 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,845,000 after purchasing an additional 455,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $258,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

KKR opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $84.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

