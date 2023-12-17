Sabal Trust CO Reduces Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $22,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,251.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,762 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,408 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 173.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

