Sabal Trust CO Sells 343 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.