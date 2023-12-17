Sabal Trust CO Sells 5,435 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

