Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,148,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,594,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after acquiring an additional 689,809 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

