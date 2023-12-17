Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Arista Networks by 36.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arista Networks by 18.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,140 shares of company stock worth $44,632,236. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Shares of ANET opened at $235.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

