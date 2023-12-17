Salvus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Cogent Communications accounts for 1.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI opened at $71.74 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. The business had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $122,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,240 shares of company stock worth $3,988,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

