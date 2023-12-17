Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NU by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,644,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 855,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NU by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after buying an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,389,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in NU by 739.0% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 929,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 818,915 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. New Street Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

