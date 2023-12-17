Salvus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.26. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

