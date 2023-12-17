Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 2.4% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its stake in CarMax by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 79.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

KMX stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

