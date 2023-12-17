Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.