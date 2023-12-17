Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 3.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,342 shares of company stock worth $18,839,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PGR opened at $153.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average is $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

