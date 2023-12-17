Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.75.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $518.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

