Salvus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. THOR Industries accounts for approximately 2.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.84.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

