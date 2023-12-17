Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $472.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.65 and a 200 day moving average of $425.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

