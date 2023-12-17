Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $698.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.04. The company has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

