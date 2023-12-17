Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises 3.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.76.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

