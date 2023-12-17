Savior LLC Acquires Shares of 1,405 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.