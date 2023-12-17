Savior LLC Decreases Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Savior LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 470,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 133.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

PIE opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $20.62.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

