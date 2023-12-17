Savior LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Savior LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 19.3% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

