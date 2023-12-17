Savior LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Savior LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises 0.4% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

