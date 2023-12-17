Savior LLC Sells 13,511 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 0.8% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

