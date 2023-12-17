Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,927 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.