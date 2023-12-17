Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 958.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

