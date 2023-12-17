Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Up 0.9 %

SNDR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,717. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.97. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

