Schwab Charitable Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,364 shares during the period. Roblox makes up approximately 1.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund owned about 0.12% of Roblox worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Roblox by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Roblox by 2,570.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $43.92 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

