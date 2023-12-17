Schwab Charitable Fund Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.33 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

