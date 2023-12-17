Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,941,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.