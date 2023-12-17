Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

