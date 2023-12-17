Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Increased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 7,221,368 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $100,520,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $74,493,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 2,209,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

