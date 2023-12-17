Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Decreased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,009 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 16.6% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $67,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHG stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

