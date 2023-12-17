Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lessened by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

