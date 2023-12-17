Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

