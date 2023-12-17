Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $27,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

