Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Cut by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $30,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,123. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

