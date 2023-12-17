Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.45 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

