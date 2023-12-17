Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lessened by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.